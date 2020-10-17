1/1
James Robert Miller
James Robert Miller

Des Moines - James Robert Miller passed away October 15, 2020 at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System. He was 75 years old.

Left to mourn his loss is his son, Michael (Tammy) Miller; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Garrett and Lauren; his brother, Paul Miller and his sister, Jeanne Grim.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Donald Grim.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Hamilton's at Westown Parkway, 2601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn.

For full obituary see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
