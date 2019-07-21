|
James Robert Smart
Johnston - James R. Smart, 66, passed away from pneumonia and sepsis on July 18, 2019, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was born in Springfield, Missouri, on December 4, 1952, the son of Richard and Mary Smart.
James was THE welder for Eldridge Welding and Machine Co. for 30 years. He loved his job and took pride in his work.
To say he enjoyed racing was an understatement. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, drag racing, and racing go-karts with Tanner and Clint. Above all else, he adored his wife and children, but his greatest joy was being called PaPa.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Deb Smart; children, Luke (Jay) Smart, Jake Smart, Tanner (Katie) Smart, and Amanda (Clint) Smart Dornquast; grandchildren, Jade and Lukus Smart, Cori, Logan, and Kael Dornquast; brother, Dick (Pat) Smart; as well as other loving family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Hertz.
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with a funeral service starting at 12:00 p.m.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Scott, Shelly, and the guys at Eldridge for their love and support.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of James.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019