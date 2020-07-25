1/1
James Robinson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robinson

Altoona - James Robinson 73, of Altoona, Iowa passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital and Clinics in Des Moines, Iowa.

James Keith Robinson was born on July 21, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa; he was the son of James William and Mildred Fay (Scovel) Robinson. Jim attended school in the South East Polk Community School District and graduated with the class of 1965. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Gloria Jean Cooklin on June 14, 1974 in Marshalltown, Iowa, they had resided in Des Moines, Runnells, Mitchellville, and Altoona. Jim had worked at Sears for 26 years and retired from True Value Hardware Store as a paint department manager, Jim had been a 30-year member of the Des Moines Police Auxiliary as a Reserve Police Officer. He enjoyed the police scanner, police shows, Live PD, music, his favorite Chrystal Gail and the band SPAM, most important was his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Joseph James Robinson of Altoona, grandchildren, Allie, Xavier, Jaymyn and Joseph Jr. and great-grandchildren, Jaxen and one on the way, Willow, sisters, Mary Ann (David) Trumbull of Chesapeake, Virginia and Carol(Robert) Houseman of Runnells, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

In death James rejoins his parents, James and Mildred Robinson and Wife, Gloria Jean.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Team 36 Bar and Grill at 101 2nd Street N W. Mitchellville, Iowa 50169.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Team 36 Bar and Grill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved