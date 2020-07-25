James RobinsonAltoona - James Robinson 73, of Altoona, Iowa passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital and Clinics in Des Moines, Iowa.James Keith Robinson was born on July 21, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa; he was the son of James William and Mildred Fay (Scovel) Robinson. Jim attended school in the South East Polk Community School District and graduated with the class of 1965. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Gloria Jean Cooklin on June 14, 1974 in Marshalltown, Iowa, they had resided in Des Moines, Runnells, Mitchellville, and Altoona. Jim had worked at Sears for 26 years and retired from True Value Hardware Store as a paint department manager, Jim had been a 30-year member of the Des Moines Police Auxiliary as a Reserve Police Officer. He enjoyed the police scanner, police shows, Live PD, music, his favorite Chrystal Gail and the band SPAM, most important was his family.Left to cherish his memory is his son, Joseph James Robinson of Altoona, grandchildren, Allie, Xavier, Jaymyn and Joseph Jr. and great-grandchildren, Jaxen and one on the way, Willow, sisters, Mary Ann (David) Trumbull of Chesapeake, Virginia and Carol(Robert) Houseman of Runnells, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.In death James rejoins his parents, James and Mildred Robinson and Wife, Gloria Jean.A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Team 36 Bar and Grill at 101 2nd Street N W. Mitchellville, Iowa 50169.