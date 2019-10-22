|
|
James Ronald Heldenbrand
West Des Moines - James Ronald Heldenbrand, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation prior from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Jim was born May 1, 1936 in Des Moines, IA to Elizabeth (Phoenix) and Elmer Heldenbrand. He graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1954, and went on to attend Open Bible College where he studied Theology and met his wife, Martha. The couple married on October 19, 1957 and were members of the Open Bible Church where Jim was a youth pastor.
After high school, Jim worked for Solar Aircraft as a machinist and then for AE Dairy as a milkman doing home delivery. He worked a variety of sales positions and in 1984 real estate became his main focus.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed boating, snow skiing, bicycling, playing chess and landscaping. He and Martha spent many hours in their yard where Jim laid a foundation for her beautiful gardens. They also enjoyed traveling to blue grass and gospel music festivals.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Dan York; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; his parents; and siblings.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019