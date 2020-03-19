|
|
James "Jim" Roy Jensen
Des Moines - James R. Jensen, 75, passed away on March 18, 2020, in Des Moines. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on September 4, 1944, the son of Roy and Ruth Jensen.
Jim graduated from Waterloo West in 1962. He attended UNI for two years and earned a degree in anthropology from the University of Iowa. Jim attended court reporting school and worked in Creston as well as other various cities in Iowa. Most recently, he did secretarial/clerk work for the State of Iowa Department of Revenue until his retirement in 2012.
Jim enjoyed going to the library, the Drake observatory, jogging, reading books and studying calculus. In his free time he flew airplanes and gliders with his family. He was an avid Hawkeye fan and liked sports cars, including his own Mustang. Jim had a strong faith and loved going to church. He was incredibly proud of his two daughters. Above all, he loved his wife and children, and cherished spending time with them.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Julie; two daughters, Jessica Jensen (fiancé, Isaac Thompson) and Jenna Jensen; one brother, Richard Jensen; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Janis "Jan" Jensen.
A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4-6 p.m., Monday, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Jim.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020