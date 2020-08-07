James Russell Doty
Des Moines - James Russell Doty, 77, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1943 to Kenneth and Laura Doty in Pontiac, Michigan. James attended Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in Agriculture.
He and his wife, Susan (Schneider) Doty had four children together; Thomas James, Catherine Jean, Daniel Kenneth, and David John. James spent a majority of his life in Marshall, Minnesota where he farmed and raised dairy cattle. After his retirement, he and Susan moved to Des Moines, Iowa where they enjoyed travel, gardening, scouting out antiques, and spending time with family. James is remembered as a hard worker, a gifted musician, and a friendly conversationalist with a mischievous wit.
Memorial services will be held on August 15, 2020, at 2 pm at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 1 pm until service time on Saturday afternoon. Donations in James Russell Doty's memory can be made to Meals from the Heartland. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
