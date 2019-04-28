|
The day The Old Reporter died, Hell (Michigan) froze over and there were frost quakes across the Midwest. It was more of a bang than a whimper.
All four kids gave him permission to die the day after he started receiving Hospice care. For the first time in years, he recognized all of us and listened carefully. Then he said: "Okay. I believe I knew all that already."
Dad didn't walk through life. He marched. And the moment we said our piece, he marched straight into Mom's embrace, shocking even the Hospice staff.
In dreams, we saw him on a beach. Mom was wearing her green and white capris. They were at peace, though a bit baffled by our sorrow. We're betting it was Florida.
James Sherman Flansburg died of dementia Jan. 30, 2019, at Ramsey Village, where he had been a resident since 2011. He was 87.
Flansburg, a lifelong journalist, was born on Jan. 21, 1932, in Mount Vernon to Esther (Stoneking) and A.C. Flansburg.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. While attending the University of Iowa, he met his future wife, Carol McCauley. Together, they had four children Susan (Alan Sivell), James M. (Kevin LeMaster), Elizabeth (Tom Duff) and Jane (Sean Peters).
Flansburg is survived by his children, four grandchildren and a great-grandson. He also is survived by a brother, Gary, of Iowa City, and a sister, Jill, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday May 4, 2019 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at Christopher's Restaurant.
