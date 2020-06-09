James S. Krueger
Des Moines - James Stephen Krueger, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines.
Jim was born on June 26, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Donald Joseph and Mary Ellen (Bachman) Krueger. He spent his first several years living in Minneapolis with his siblings and many cousins before moving to Des Moines. He spent many of his years working at Eastown Amoco, a service station that he owned for over 30 years. He loved the community and helping people and there weren't many strangers for long, a trait he got from his parents. After selling his business, he enjoyed being a school bus driver for Des Moines Public Schools. Jim was passionate about hockey, his dogs, horses and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his children: Tami Costello of Ankeny, Jodi (Todd) Neumann of Johnston, Jami (Ray) Mays of Norwalk and James (Chasity) Krueger of Kansas City; his grandchildren: Chad (Ashley), Jordan, Shelby and Mackenzie Costello, Tyler, Nick and Rachel Neumann, Riley and Regan Mays and Sophia and Sasha Krueger; great-grandchildren, Cayne, Camden, Avery and Adelyn; his siblings, Judy Wilson, Don (Cathy) Krueger and Mary (John) Sheets and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lyn Krueger; brother-in-law, Ron Wilson and nephew, Kevin Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Life. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Des Moines - James Stephen Krueger, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines.
Jim was born on June 26, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Donald Joseph and Mary Ellen (Bachman) Krueger. He spent his first several years living in Minneapolis with his siblings and many cousins before moving to Des Moines. He spent many of his years working at Eastown Amoco, a service station that he owned for over 30 years. He loved the community and helping people and there weren't many strangers for long, a trait he got from his parents. After selling his business, he enjoyed being a school bus driver for Des Moines Public Schools. Jim was passionate about hockey, his dogs, horses and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his children: Tami Costello of Ankeny, Jodi (Todd) Neumann of Johnston, Jami (Ray) Mays of Norwalk and James (Chasity) Krueger of Kansas City; his grandchildren: Chad (Ashley), Jordan, Shelby and Mackenzie Costello, Tyler, Nick and Rachel Neumann, Riley and Regan Mays and Sophia and Sasha Krueger; great-grandchildren, Cayne, Camden, Avery and Adelyn; his siblings, Judy Wilson, Don (Cathy) Krueger and Mary (John) Sheets and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lyn Krueger; brother-in-law, Ron Wilson and nephew, Kevin Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Life. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.