Dr. James Sabin Kratz
Dr. James Sabin Kratz, 84, passed away Friday, February 28th, 2020. Visitation will take place from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, March 6th at West Des Moines Christian Church at 4501 Mills Civic Pkwy in West Des Moines. The memorial service will be 1pm on Saturday, March 7th also at WDMCC.
Jim was born on July 23rd, 1935 in Mason City, Iowa to David and Elizabeth (Orr) Kratz. He married Patricia (Campbell) Kratz on August 12, 1961.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat Kratz; sons Gordon Kratz, Timothy Kratz, Allen Kratz; daughters-in-law Lauren Kratz, Kristina Evans; grandchildren, Jennifer and David Flinders, Bryan and Erin Kratz, Brogan Kratz, Nicholas Kratz, McKayla Kratz, McKenzie Kratz; step-grandchildren, Molly and Clayton Fritz, Erin Bramble, Alaina Stills, AJ Stills; great-grandchildren Lumen Flinders, Luke Kratz; step-great-grandchild Watson Fritz, brother Charles Kratz; sister Phyllis Hall; sisters-in-law Shirley Ramos, Tomi Kratz; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated, Magna Cum Laude, from Bethany College in 1957. He graduated from Seminary, Cum Laude, at the Pacific School of Religion in 1962. Jim was ordained into the Christian Ministry by the Christian Churches of Northern California and Western Nevada on May 12, 1962. In 1978, he graduated Doctor of Ministry from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. Jim ministered in Independence, Missouri; Dos Palos, California; Clear Lake, Iowa; Glen Echo Christian Church in Des Moines; and the West Des Moines Christian Church. He served as Associate Regional Minister of the Upper Midwest from 1986 to 1996.
Known as Papa to his family, Jim set an example of unwavering faith, love, and kindness. Married for almost sixty years, his voice would still crack when telling the story about first meeting Pat. He taught his sons how to tackle difficulties and how to appreciate life. Perhaps nothing brought him more joy than time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the West Des Moines Christian Church or the Foodbank of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020