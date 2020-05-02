|
James Stearns
Urbandale - Jim (Pappa) Stearns was born in Boise, ID to loving parents Jeannie and Jim Stearns and grew up with 2 ornery brothers and one feisty sister. He passed peacefully on April 29, 2020 while at home in bed next to the love of his life, his adoring wife Elaine (Laney) Stearns. A celebration of life at the private family home will be scheduled at a later date for friends, family and colleagues and Pappa will be cremated immediately.
Jim was a towering presence in his business as well as his personal endeavors. His sense of goodness, integrity, compassion and overwhelming decency were pillars that people throughout the country sought out as thoughtful guides for big and small initiatives in every circumstance.
Above all else, Jim was a family man. Survived by his children, Jaime Stearns, Steve Haskell (Laura), Kim Haskell, Chris Brose (Jason), Drew Stearns, TJ Stearns, Sebby Stearns and his grandchildren. Jim was "Pops" to many youths and along with his wife, providing a second home to many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Pappa, cold beer and warm steak!
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 10, 2020