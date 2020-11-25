1/1
James Thomas
James Thomas

Clive - Jim passed away suddenly on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date.

Jim was born in Urbana, Iowa to Lucile (Reed) Burkart. He attended Urbana elementary until second grade when his family moved to Center Point. He graduated from Center Point High School in 1977. He received his bachelor's degree at Mt. Mercy in Cedar Rapids and joined the US Marines Reserves.

On March 15, 1989 he married Joni (Hall) Thomas in La Crosse, Wisconsin. They have three children, Shannon, Jamie and Shaun and three grandchildren, Lydia, Riley and Dallas all of Des Moines.

Jim was the store manager at Midwest Mattress in Des Moines. He enjoyed camping, fishing, the Green Bay Packers and his family. He adored his grandkids. Survivors include his wife, children and grandchildren, sisters Diane (Tom) Achilles of Omaha, NE and Sarah Thomas of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lindley & Nina Reed and his mom.

He was loved by all.

A Go Fund Me account has been established for memorial donations at gf.me/u/y9v5y7






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
