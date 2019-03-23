|
|
James Tingle
Runnells, Iowa - James Bryan Tingle, born May 14, 1931 in Runnells, Iowa passed peacefully on March 21, 2019. Jim was a history teacher at SE Polk High School from 1965 until 1994 and pastor of the Runnells Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Community of Christ) for many years. He was a resident of Runnells most of his life. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Peterson's Funeral Home in Carlisle, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held May 18, 2019. The full obituary can be viewed on Peterson's website: petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 23, 2019