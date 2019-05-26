|
|
Pastor James "Jim" W. Holmes
Des Moines - Pastor James "Jim" W. Holmes, who was born on May 20, 1927 in Prescott, KS, passed away on May 23, 2019 in Des Moines, IA at the age of 92.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., both at First Baptist Church, 3020 E. 38th St., Des Moines, IA 50317.
Jim married Doris Stroud in 1950 and started his married life as a farmer and later graduated from Baptist Bible College in 1963. Jim moved to Des Moines and started New Testament Baptist Church where he ministered for over 50 years. After Doris' passing in 1989, Jim married Marjorie Eilander.
Jim was referred to as Pastor by many and was a stranger to no-one. He shared God's Message of Salvation not only to his church but to the many he mentored. He guided many assistant pastors and associates through Iowa and all over the world. Jim was a humble man and always willing to help anyone; often opening his home to missionaries or a friend passing through town. He loved to laugh and tell a joke, sometimes forgetting the punchline, but we all laughed anyways. Many times Jim could be seen out on a hot day mowing the church property in his suit. He had a big heart for his church and his family was very important to him. He loved being surrounded by his large extended family, many times gathered around the long kitchen table.
Jim is survived by his wife Marjorie; children Ken (Charmaine), Karen (Tom) Grogan and Linda (Randy) Corbin; stepchildren Rich (Patty) Eilander, Ed (Tonda) Eilander and Mary (Lowell) Noring; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Doris; son Dwayne; daughter-in-law Jackie; his parents and two brothers and a sister.
To view Pastor Jim's full obituary, leave condolences or send flowers, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019