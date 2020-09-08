James W. Howerton
Lucas - A Funeral Mass for James Wayne Howerton, 70, of Lucas, IA, who passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Des Moines, will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Indianola with burial following at 12:30 p.m. in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA. You may join the family on Livestream on James's obituary page of our website starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
James is survived by his wife, Kim; children, Wendy (Bronco) Watson, Megan (Donald) Edwards, BrieAnna (Logan) Hay; grandchildren, David McKinney, Edwin Moore, Shadow Kirkendall, Ikalaau, Kalani, and Kuewa Watson, Macie Edwards, Autumn Hay, Keegan Hay; great-grandchildren, Saphirerose McKinney and Elijah Moore; siblings, Francie Howerton, John (Karen) Howerton, Sherrie Fanning, and Justin (Pam) Howerton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Margaret Howerton; sister, Linda Bailey; and brother, Jeff Howerton.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Memorials may be given in his name to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery or a memorial to help Veterans with PTSD. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.