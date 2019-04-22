Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Webster City, IA
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Webster City, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Webster City, IA
Longville, MN - James "Jim" Wangler, 87, of Longville, MN died, Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Webster City with Father Stephen Meyer, officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday with a 12:15 p.m. Rosary at the church.

James Dean Wangler, son of Jacob and Edna Brendel Wangler, was born October 5, 1931 in Stratford. He graduated from Lincoln High and attended Des Moines Area Community College. Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Emilia Garcia on October 11, 1958 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Webster City. She preceded him in death in 1984. On June 21, 1986, he married Vivian Anderson at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Des Moines. Jim resided in Lehigh, Stratford, Webster City, Boone, Des Moines and Longville, MN. He was employed as a Pilot, Flight Instructor and Engineer over the years.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Laura (Christopher) Linn of Des Moines; grandchildren, Eric (Nancy) Linn of Des Moines, Casey (Kati Jo) Linn of Des Moines, Andrew (Amber) Linn of Des Moines, Joseph (Savannah) Linn of Madison, WI; great-grandchildren, Irene, Julianna, Kiana, Kandess, and Jace.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives; Mila and Viv; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Shirley Wangler.

Jim was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack, MN. He was also a member of the Carmelites and The Order of the Fishermen (who won't divulge their hot spots.)

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fosterfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 22, 2019
