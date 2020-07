James WatersDes Moines - James Calvin Waters, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 in Hospice care.He is survived by Hazel his loving wife of 74 years, daughter Linda Andeberg, son Craig Waters, and granddaughter Kylie Waters, brothers Richard and Robert Waters.The family wants to remember Jim just the way he was all his life. Hard working, fun loving and a gentle, sweet man. There is no service or visitation planned at this time.