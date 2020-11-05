James Westbrook
Carlisle - Graveside services for James Loren Westbrook, 70, who passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Middle River Friends Cemetery, rural Carlisle, IA.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, James (Kelly) Westbrook, Matt (Elisha) Westbrook, Travis (Rachel) Westbrook; step-son, Austin (Leilani) Nichols; grandchildren, Ian (Jasmine), Kaley, Mara, and Jana; and great-grandson, Cayden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Westbrook; parents, Floren Westbrook and Catherine Killen; uncle, Carroll Baber and half-sister, Sandra Strait.
Memorials may be given to in his name to Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola.
