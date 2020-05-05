|
James William Fuller
Norwalk - Services for James William Fuller of Norwalk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, May 8th from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at O'Leary Funeral Services.
James William Fuller the youngest son born to Harvey David and Mildred Dawn (Custard) Fuller, was born on October 18, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa. Jim grew-up on Des Moines' southside near Blank Park Zoo. He attended Lincoln High School during which time he met Kathleen Marie Mills. They fell in love and were later married on February 10, 1968 at the Fort Des Moines Open Bible Church. To this union they had two children, Jeff and Julie, and made their home in Des Moines. In 1975, they moved their family to Lakewood (Norwalk).
Jim worked for 37 ½ years for the USPS as a Mail Carrier for the West Des Moines and South Des Moines Stations. He finished the last few years of his career at the Des Moines Metro Annex retiring in 2006.
Jim and Kathy were Iowa Hawkeye and KC Chiefs fans and loved tailgating with family and friends. He enjoyed yard work, boating and spending time with family.
For 2 ½ years, Jim diligently fought cancer. He died peacefully Saturday morning May 2, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his father.
Those left to continue his legacy include his wife, Kathy; his children, Jeff (La) Fuller of Dexter and Julie (Michael) Bates of Norwalk; his mother Mildred Mattheis of Des Moines; a brother, Ron (Sandy) of Indianola; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 7, 2020