James Woods
Huntington, IN - James Woods, 84, of Huntington, IN formerly of Walker, MN died April 16, 2019. Merry Manor He was born on May 9, 1934 in Cambridge, Iowa to James O. and Dora (Burkey) Woods. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952 and from Drake University in 1956. He taught school and coached basketball in Leon, Marathon and Dysart, Iowa. In 1973, they moved to Walker, Minnesota where Jim owned and managed Moore's Lodge a resort on Leech Lake until retiring in 1991. He is survived by his four daughters, Susan Jeffries of Sonoma, CA., Sheryl Sarff of Savage, MN, Laura Woods of Bellingham, WA and Linda Woods also of Bellingham, WA and three granddaughters, Sarah, Emily and Rachel Jeffries.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his ex-wife, Barbara Erickson Woods.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater is entrusted with arrangements. www.soderstrumadams.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019