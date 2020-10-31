Jameson Rowedder
Waukee - Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.
Jameson Michael Rowedder, 7, gained his angel wings Tuesday, October 29, 2020. His final moments were in the arms of his mother and surrounded by his loving grandparents.
Jameson was a shining light for his family, friends, and the many people he inspired through his mom sharing their journey online. He was born with a rare genetic disorder that made everyday things difficult, but he never showed anything but happiness and love. Through his many surgeries and doctor appointments, he remained a strong and resilient warrior that always lit up a room with his smile and big brown eyes. Every time someone met him, they commented on his amazing eyelashes.
While Jameson might've had a lot of hardships in his life, he also had so many wonderful adventures that he enjoyed with his mom and grandparents. He checked many things off his bucket list, like going to Disneyworld, visiting the Kennedy Space Center, and enjoying many trips to the zoo and aquarium.
His family wants to thank everyone for their love and support over the years and their continued prayers for Jameson's happiness and comfort. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family or to a GoFundMe account that will be used for a memorial in Jameson's name.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life open house on November 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Windsor Heights Community Center (at Colby Park), 6900 School Street in Windsor Heights, IA.
Condolences may also be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
