Jamie D. (Thompson) Poe
Des Moines - Jamie D. (Thompson) Poe, 57, went to be with the lord on October 25, 2019. She was born December 16, 1961 to James and Roberta (Moore) Thompson.
Jamie was a lifelong PROUD Southsider. She was an avid San Diego Chargers and NASCAR fan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Bill Poe, Jr.; sister-in-law, Terri (Doug) Benda; and beloved dog, Jake.
She was preceded in death by her son, William James Poe; sister, Kelly Rush; brother, Jimmie Thompson; and her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th St., Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines.
Memorials may be directed to .
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019