Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Brenton Arboretum
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Martin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Martin Obituary
Jamie Martin

Adel - Jamie Martin, 83, of Adel, died at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with his family by his side. A private family burial was held on August 21, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 28, 2019 at the Brenton Arboretum outside of Dallas Center.

Jamie Leslie Martin was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 26, 1936 to Frederick Leslie Martin and Wauneta Belle (Shedd) Martin. He graduated from Redford High School in Detroit and earned his B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1959. He served his country in the Michigan Army National Guard where he was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961-62 and was honorably discharged in 1965.

Jamie married Karen "Kay" Oakley Staub on August 23, 1958, and they moved to Des Moines in 1966. Jamie's career spanned 38 years with Meredith Corporation, and he retired as Vice President and General Manager of Meredith Books in the summer of 2001. Jamie was happiest spending time with his family, whether it be in the backyard pool, the lakes of Minnesota, their boat in Charlevoix, Michigan, or the parks of London, England.

Jamie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leo. He is survived by Kay and their children, Leslie (John) Brightwell, Michael (Gretchen) Martin, and Andrew (Camilla) Martin; grandchildren, Ashley (Jamie) Zika, Ross (Tatum) Reynolds, Cassie (John) Cain, Sam Martin, Walker Martin, Evan (Miranda) Nenkov, Dylan Nenkov, Cooper Martin, Addison Martin, and Gabriela Martin; great-granddaughters, Jaylee and Jentry Zika, and many loving nieces, nephews and other family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wings of Wonder, 13035 S. Greenway Dr., Empire, Michigan, 49630 or to The Brenton Arboretum, 25141 260th Street, Dallas Center, Iowa 50063.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now