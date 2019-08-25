|
Jamie Martin
Adel - Jamie Martin, 83, of Adel, died at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with his family by his side. A private family burial was held on August 21, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 28, 2019 at the Brenton Arboretum outside of Dallas Center.
Jamie Leslie Martin was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 26, 1936 to Frederick Leslie Martin and Wauneta Belle (Shedd) Martin. He graduated from Redford High School in Detroit and earned his B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1959. He served his country in the Michigan Army National Guard where he was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961-62 and was honorably discharged in 1965.
Jamie married Karen "Kay" Oakley Staub on August 23, 1958, and they moved to Des Moines in 1966. Jamie's career spanned 38 years with Meredith Corporation, and he retired as Vice President and General Manager of Meredith Books in the summer of 2001. Jamie was happiest spending time with his family, whether it be in the backyard pool, the lakes of Minnesota, their boat in Charlevoix, Michigan, or the parks of London, England.
Jamie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leo. He is survived by Kay and their children, Leslie (John) Brightwell, Michael (Gretchen) Martin, and Andrew (Camilla) Martin; grandchildren, Ashley (Jamie) Zika, Ross (Tatum) Reynolds, Cassie (John) Cain, Sam Martin, Walker Martin, Evan (Miranda) Nenkov, Dylan Nenkov, Cooper Martin, Addison Martin, and Gabriela Martin; great-granddaughters, Jaylee and Jentry Zika, and many loving nieces, nephews and other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wings of Wonder, 13035 S. Greenway Dr., Empire, Michigan, 49630 or to The Brenton Arboretum, 25141 260th Street, Dallas Center, Iowa 50063.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019