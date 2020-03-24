|
Jan Berg Kruse
Des Moines - Jan (Canoyer) Berg Kruse, 64, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Jan will be remembered as a beautiful, happy, loving, and inspirational woman. She was passionate and hardworking and faced life's challenges with courage and strength. Jan loved her family and friends and approached every day with a smile and a generous heart. She often reminded us that life is rarely fair, that it is important to love and live life to the fullest, and that we should be the positive change we wish to see in the world. Jan lived by these words and shared them often with her loving family. We will do our best to honor Jan by living our lives in a similar manner.
Jan was passionate about many things. She loved to cook, dance, and play tennis and golf. She was known for her amazing granola and creative culinary skills. She loved to sing and was a member of a band in high school, performed in Stars Over VEISHEA in college, was a member of a number of church choirs and performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City as a member of the Des Moines Choral Society. Jan was a proponent of self-learning, nature, health, fitness and sports. She persistently worked on mental, emotional and physical self-improvement. Jan was also a dedicated teacher. She was a role model and mentor to the many young women and men who had the pleasure of knowing her. She willingly shared her beautiful approach to life and coached others on how to reach their goals while maintaining integrity and compassion for others. Her spirit will continue in these young women and men who will share her passion and strength with the many they mentor throughout their lives.
Jan was born June 20, 1955 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and grew up on a farm near Carson, Iowa. She graduated from Carson High School in 1973. Jan majored in Life Sciences and Home Economics at Iowa State University and graduated in 1977. Jan began her professional life as a teacher in the Chariton and Des Moines Public School Systems. She later developed a successful sales career in the furnishings industry at the Eldridge Company and Pigott. Jan then went on to establish herself as a respected leader in the Commercial Real Estate Industry at Crowley Mandelbaum and at CBRE|Hubbell Commercial.
Jan is survived by her loving husband Rod Kruse; her beautiful children Justin Berg, Tarrah Selland (Damon) and Harrison Kruse; adorable grandchildren Asher and Rilynne Selland; brother Craig Canoyer (Kathy), sister Carol Miller (Rodney); and many more loving relatives and friends. Jan was preceded in death by her parents James and Darlene Canoyer.
A Celebration of Life will take place later this year.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020