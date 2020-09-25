1/2
Jan (Schmitz) Gaitan
1938 - 2020
Jan (Schmitz) Gaitan

Cedar Rapids - Jan (Schmitz) Gaitan, 82, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospice Unit, Cedar Rapids. Per Jan's wishes, cremation has taken place and her inurnment will be held at a later date in Madison, Wisconsin. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids assisted the family.

Jan was born May 11, 1938, in Coon Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Urban and Mary (Brannon) Schmitz. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School. Jan lived most of her life in Des Moines and worked for Scottish Rite Park, retiring after 20 years of service.

Jan was a life-long The Young & the Restless fan that also enjoyed detective shows and reading. She was a generous person who loved to share gifts with everyone. Jan was an excellent cook who was famous for her tamales and chili. She was also fond of collecting Longaberger Baskets.

Survivors include her children, Lisa (Milton) Montenegro of Madison, Wisconsin and Scott Eyerly of Cedar Rapids; and her grandchildren Madeleine and Logan Montenegro.

Jan was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Middleton; step-father, Richard Middleton; and infant daughter, Linda.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital for the care they gave to Jan in the last week of her life.

Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospice.

Please share a memory of Jan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
