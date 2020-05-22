|
Jan Rhiner
West Des Moines - Jan Michelle Rhiner was the oldest of nine children born to Harvey and Lenore Whitbeck. She is survived by six siblings; Harvey, Denise, Stephen, Cindy, Paul and John as well as loving nieces and nephews. Jan was happily married to Joseph Rhiner until his passing. Jan embraced the role of step mother raising Joseph's sons Jeffery Herzberg and Charles Rhiner and as grandmother to Joseph's daughters Sierra and Hanna, and Charle's children Breanna, Breklynn and Brixtyn.
Jan attended nursing school in Kingston New York and went on to earn her Bachelors in nursing traveling 100 miles round trip to class while working full time. Throughout her career Jan dedicated herself to improving the quality and safety of care provided in surgical settings. As Administrative Director for Orthopedic Outpatient Surgery Center Jan continued to work right up to her death, she loved her job and the people she worked with.
Jan was a dedicated member of the Army National Guard Rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring on May 13, 2007. Jan served our country faithfully and honorably for 26 years.
All who knew Jan knew her love of animals especially her Australian Shepard's Rosie and Tish. In lieu of flowers, gifts or cards, please donate to Animal Rescue League and Food Bank of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020