Jane A. Paulsen
Johnston - Jane Paulsen (Trier) of Johnston, age (68) passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 10, 2020, due to complications from general surgery. The family will greet friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322, with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00pm.
Jane graduated from Johnston High School in 1969 and attended Drake University receiving a degree in Medical Technology. Jane started her career working one year for Iowa Methodist Hospital where she met her future husband, Kenneth. Jane's father, Dr. Paul J. Trier (Chief of Radiology at the VA) then mandated she come to work for the VA Hospital, which she did for the next 40 years, until retirement in 2015 as Supervisor of Hematology.
Jane is survived by her husband Kenneth Paulsen, daughter Anne Sitrick, mother-in-law Edith Paulsen (age 99), 2 grandchildren Jakobe and Callie, her sister Frances Sloan (Steve), her brother John Trier (Barb), plus many nieces and nephews (you all know who you are). Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Trier and her father, Paul Trier.
Jane's family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren, whom she devoted much of her time with. She found great joy in her home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built by her parents, Paul and Ida. More recently she became a world soccer fan because of her grandson Jakobe (and his practice goalie). She also became an expert in making slime with her granddaughter Callie and enjoyed teaching her how to bake. Jane was affectionately known by all as our "Nana".
Memorial contributions may be directed toward the Museum of Danish America, Elk Horn, Iowa and ChildServe in Johnston, Iowa.
Jane and Kenneth would be celebrating 45 years of marriage on Sunday, May 24th, 2020. The family would like to have a celebration for family and friends on this day. Further information will be provided.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020