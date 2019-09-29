|
Jane Adams
Des Moines - Jane (Carlson) Adams, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019. A life long Des Moines resident, she proudly displayed Iowa memorabilia in her room at Keswick Multicare in Baltimore, Maryland where she recently moved to be closer to family.
Jane attended Callanan Junior High School where she met her childhood sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Adams, who would later become her husband of 66 years. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 and married Dick in 1949. They had two daughters: Linda and Susan.
Jane was active in the Camp Fire Girls while her daughters were growing up. She was also an avid and accomplished artist - both a weaver and a potter - and often submitted her creations for display at the Iowa State Fair, receiving many blue ribbons. She was a member of Plymouth United Church of Christ and the Des Moines Weavers Guild.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her sister: Linda Lundgren; her nephew and niece: Peter and Ingrid Lundgren; three grandchildren: Carrie, Peter and Erin, and their spouses; and great granddaughters: Sarah and Lila.
Memorial services will be held in Des Moines at a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Des Moines Art Center or Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019