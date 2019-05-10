Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Marengo, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Marengo, IA
Jane Ann Steele Bigbee

Jane Ann Steele Bigbee Obituary
Jane Ann Steele Bigbee

Marengo - Jane Ann Steele Bigbee, age 88, of Marengo,formerly of Cherokee, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Renton, WA while visiting her daughter. Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Marengo. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, at First Presbyterian Church, Marengo. Burial will be at the Marengo Cemetery. Memorials may be contributed to the Marengo Public Library for Children's Programing, First Presbyterian Church of Marengo; the Iowa County Historical Society, Marengo, and Compass Memorial Healthcare Foundation for the Hospice Room. www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 10, 2019
Remember
