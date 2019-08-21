|
Jane Berglund Fuson
Granger - Jane Berglund Fuson of Granger died Saturday at MercyOne Lakes West Des Moines Medical Center. She had congestive heart failure and was 86.
Jane was born in Galesburg, Ill., and moved with her family to Adel, where she was a member of the class of 1950. She survived the Depression and World War II.
She was married on Dec. 29, 1954 to Don Fuson of Granger. They were married 64 years.
Jane attended Drake University and taught at Granger Public Schools and Assumption Catholic School.
She left teaching to raise two boys. She taught her oldest son to read at an early age and patiently answered his relentless number of questions.
Jane was a poll watcher, helped raise money for the Granger ambulance and worked on the town Centennial. She was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes and whatever team her husband and children rooted for.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and considered it her job to make sure they received birthday and Christmas cards. She loved to draw birds, particularly cardinals. Many of her cards contained the phrase, "Lots of love and happiness,"
Before her son left for the night shift, she said, "Have a good night, drive safely and mom loves you."
She is survived by her husband, her two sons, Ken and Joe, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond; mother, Verna, and brother, Richard.
Memorial services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Granger, with visitation at 1:30.p.m. A private inurnment will be held Thursday at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to direct contributions to Aiden Armstrong, who is dealing with cystic fibrosis. Send contributions in care of his mother, Molly Armstrong, 1715 Vine St,, Perry, Iowa, 50220.
The family would like to thank Dr. Francis Nakagawka, chaplain Mary Pink and the staff and nurses at MercyOne Lakes West Des Moines Medical Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019