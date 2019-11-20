|
Jane D. Riley
Des Moines - Jane Daisley Riley departed this earth on November 17, 2019. Her life was as impressive as it was lengthy. Her infectious smile, wicked sense of humor, and vivacious laughter will be greatly missed by all whom she encountered.
The world was graced with Jane's presence on November 2, 1931, when she was born to Edwin Trayes Daisley and Frankie Mae Nichols Daisley in Des Moines, Iowa. Jane attended Greenwood Elementary and Callanan Junior High in Des Moines and graduated from Loring High School for Girls in Chicago in 1949. She graduated from the University of Iowa in 1953. She was a proud member of the Delta Gamma sorority.
In 1953, Jane wed Charles Wheeler. That marriage blessed her with four children, Susan, Wendy, Charles, and Janie.
Jane met her match and married Roger Riley in 1979. Jane and Roger's home reverberated laughter and joy, and their door was always open for friend and family gatherings. Jane and Roger enjoyed daily walks with their dog, Ginger, nightly card games, traveling, and "wintering" in Sun City, Arizona. Jane enjoyed living out her golden years with a partner that matched her passion for life, commitment to family, and enthusiasm for football and tennis.
Jane's life was marked by astounding perseverance, determination, and grace, as she raised her four children on her own while pursuing her career as a kindergarten teacher in the Des Moines Public Schools. Jane's dedication to her students was reflected in her perfect attendance over her 32-year career in which she never missed a day of work. To many she was an enigma, she was a stickler for etiquette and manners, but she was also a forward-thinking woman challenging everyday norms and encouraging her children and her students to push the envelope and never settle. However, to those that knew her, she was known for her kindness; she was often seen handing out $2 bills to neighborhood children on their birthdays, she took time to speak with everyone she encountered, and she was the biggest cheerleader for her family and friends.
Jane loved football and faithfully cheered for her Hawkeyes at every opportunity with her trademark grumble "C'mon Hawks!" Jane's love for animals spanned over her whole lifetime. Her most recent rescue dog, Mary, was by her side until the end.
Jane was a renaissance woman; she loved to read, needlepoint, and cook, but she also mastered new technology, never ceasing to amaze her grandchildren with her presence on social media and ironic use of emojis.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband Roger, her parents, two brothers E.T. (Ding) Daisley II, David N. Daisley, and her son-in-law Greg Crouch. She is survived by her children Susan Crouch of Minneapolis, Wendy Erickson (David) of Overland Park, Chuck Wheeler (Tracy) of Des Moines, and Jane Peterson (Pete) of Urbandale, her grandchildren Jessikah Moliterno (Rick), Joe Smeltzer (Meredith), Dr. Elizabeth Erickson, Anne Crawford (Michael), Charlie Wheeler, Kathryn Driscoll (Vincent), Samuel Wheeler, and David Wheeler, her great grandchildren Oscar, Evie, and David. Jane also enjoyed the company of Roger's children, Rick Riley and Nancy Minor, their spouses, children and grandchildren.
Services will be held at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul at 815 High St. on Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 p.m. An alternative service will be held at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 11:00. Cheer the Hawkeye on to victory with a "C'mon Hawks!"
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent either to B.A.R.K., a nonprofit dog rescue that was close to Jane's heart, at 4971 Westwood Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64112, or to Friends of Des Moines Parks, 1551 East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, IA 50317. Throughout her life, she spent countless days in the park. Jane's family will place a bench in Ashby Park to celebrate Jane's life and encourage those in the future to continue to appreciate the beauty of the Ashby Park.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019