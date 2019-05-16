|
|
Jane E. "Janie" Bell
West Des Moines - Janie Bell, 73, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.
Janie was born in Ord, NE to Roger E. and Inez R. Burrows on August 13, 1945. She grew up in the North Loup, NE area and graduated from high school there in 1963. Janie attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, IA with a BSE in 1970 and completed her MSE at Drake in 1977. Four years later, Janie attained a PhD in curriculum and instruction from Iowa State University.
As important as education was to Janie, nothing mattered more than her devotion to family. She was married to James Richard Bell "Dick" for more than 50 years. They raised two children, a son and a daughter, in West Des Moines. She cherished and is survived by her husband, Dick; son, Steve (Kim) and their son, William; daughter, Erin (Matt) McKinney and their children Johnathon (Lindsay), Nicolas and his fiancée Emily and their son Henry, Rachel, and Andrew; siblings, Jackie Krutz and her late husband Rollie, Jo and Joe Corey (both deceased), Betsy (Gary) Keep, and Roger (Mary) Burrows. Being all together was special for Janie.
Throughout her career as a dedicated educator, Janie taught humanities in the Urbandale School District, curriculum and instruction at Iowa State, and she and her best friend Joyce Shaffer formed Change Agents to help those in the business world be better communicators.
Janie's memberships in various education groups are too numerous to list, but she was especially proud of her 18-years as a Board member at the Heartland Area Education Agency.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Des Moines Symphony or the Des Moines Art Center.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 16 to May 19, 2019