Jane E. SwanWest Des Moines - Janes Ellen Swan passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. She was born in Pocahontas County, Iowa, to Oscar and Irene Peterson. She graduated from Rolfe High School and attended Creighton University. Jane moved to Des Moines and began a long career with Northwestern Bell.Jane was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Irene Peterson, as well as her sister Beverlee Scanlan.Jane is survived by her daughter, Tracy Ely, granddaughters Willow and Tesla, and great-grandchildren; Rhett Shannon, River Robert & Kambryn Irene. Nephews also survive her: Rob (Margaret) Scanlan, Bruce Scanlan, Randy Scanlan, and Jon (Annette) Scanlan as well as great-niece Erin (Chuck) & great-nephews Joe (Kara) and Jake Scanlan.Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 15, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.