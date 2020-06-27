Jane Ellen Carlstrom
West Des Moines - Jane Ellen Carlstrom passed away on June 26, 2020 at Edgewater in West Des Moines.
Jane was born November 12, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Lois and Milford Delzell. She graduated from Washington High School in 1963 and from Iowa State University in 1967. She was united in marriage to J. Michael Carlstrom on June 24, 1967. Jane and Mike were married for 53 years and were truly each other's best friends.
Jane enjoyed several different careers in teaching, banking and as a program manager for the Greater Des Moines Chamber of Commerce. But she was even more devoted to her family and community. She spent several years on the Urbandale school board, volunteered for many organizations including her church and most recently her neighborhood association. Whatever Jane did, she did with organization, commitment, and passion.
She enjoyed playing golf and entering contests at the Iowa State Fair, where she won the senior spelling bee several times. She and Mike loved the Cyclones, making many trips to Ames for football and basketball games as well as following the teams to bowl games and tournaments. Her two grandchildren brought her much joy and she attended many of their programs and events and loved having them come to visit.
Jane is survived by her husband Mike of West Des Moines; daughter Julie Preslar, of West Des Moines; daughter Melissa(Brent) Burns of Spencer, Iowa; grandson Jacob Burns and granddaughter Sydney Burns; her brother Jim(Ellen) Delzell of Palatine, IL; her sister-in-law Dee Ludvigsen, of Fremont NE, along with several nephews and cousins. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Douglas Ludvigsen.
A private burial at Resthaven cemetery will take place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.
Memorials may be directed to any of the following organizations: Hope Ministries or Meals from the Heartland. Her family is grateful for the care she received from the entire Wesley Life Hospice team and the team members at the Edgewater Health Center and Food Service in recent weeks. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave condolences for Jane's family.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.