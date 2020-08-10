Jane Everon Montgomery Herbold



Jane Everon Montgomery Herbold was born April 7, 1934 and died August 7, 2020. A small family memorial service was held for Jane Sunday, August 9, at Collegiate United Methodist Church in Ames, IA. She died of a stroke at Edgewater Retirement Community where she was a resident. Her parents were Wayne Montgomery and Gertrude (Williams) Montgomery of Williamsburg, IA.



Jane grew up in Cedar Rapids where she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952 and enrolled at Iowa State University where she became a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She married her college sweetheart, Larry Herbold, of Colfax, IA on August 18, 1956; and they were together 62 happy years.



Jane received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Journalism from Iowa State University in 1956. Jane headed for Montgomery County when Larry joined the Red Oak Veterinary Clinic after graduating with his DVM in 1958. They settled in Stanton and Jane was always active in the communities in which she lived, serving on the Red Oak Hospital Board and other committees. During their time in Stanton two children were born: Mark and Laura. The couple bought a farm halfway between Red Oak and Stanton, built a new home and established a cow/calf operation on the farm.



After 31 years they moved back to Ames in 1989 as a result of a career change by Larry. During their time in Ames, Jane was involved in several activities and worked at Planned Parenthood and volunteered as House Mother for Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She and Larry were heavily involved with University activities and were proud season ticket holders for football and basketball games. In 2009, they moved to Edgewater Retirement Community in West Des Moines where Jane continued her active lifestyle.



Jane is survived by her son Mark (Amy Marshall) Herbold of Albia, daughter Laura (Marv) Seiler of Van Meter; grandchildren Colin Herbold and Regan, Cole, and Jade Seiler; great granddaughter Rowan Heather; Brother Phil (Sue) Montgomery of Surprise, AZ, as well as many other family members.



The cremains will be inurned in Ames in the columbarium at Collegiate United Methodist Church where she was a member.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Edgewater Good Samaritan Fund.



Mail to:



Mark Herbold



6267 204th Trail



Albia, IA 52531









