Jane F. McCurnin
Norwalk - Jane Frances McCurnin, 75, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Jane was born on April 20, 1945 to Barbara and A.P. Davitt. She was raised on a Warren County farm along with her siblings Philip, Mary, Joann, Dorothy, Robert, and Helen. She attended Martensdale and Indianola schools, graduating from Indianola High School in 1963.
In January of 1965, she was united in marriage to Donald (Joe) McCurnin in Churchville, Iowa. This marriage began a 55-year role for Jane as wife, mother, and grandmother. In each role, she served with great distinction and possessed the warmest of smiles, a soft touch, and a quick wit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother (Philip), a sister (Dorothy), and an infant child. She is survived by her husband (Joe) and their children; Pat (Denise) of West Chester, OH, Mike (Julie) of Norwalk, Brian (Debbie) of Delmar, MD, Annette (Jeff) DeFrancisco of Johnston, Michelle (Dan) Andrews of Ames, twelve grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony at a future date.
The family would like to thank all care-team members at both Wesley Life Hospice and Home Care Assistance for their skill, care, and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Food Bank of Iowa (foodbankiowa.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 31, 2020