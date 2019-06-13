|
Jane L. Alquist
Hampton - Jane L. Alquist, 70, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa. She was born on December 12, 1948, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Leon and Marjorie (Mayer) Olson.
Jane graduated from Hampton High School in 1967. She attended the University of Iowa and graduated in 1971 with a dental hygienist (RDH) degree. Jane was a member of the Iowa Dental Hygiene Association. While attending the University of Iowa, Jane met Larry Alquist at the dental college. They were united in marriage on March 10, 1972, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. Jane and Larry practiced dentistry in Hampton for over 40 years.
Jane is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Alquist of Hampton, daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Alquist of Hampton, brother Jim Olson (Carol Squires) of Cedar Falls, sisters-in-law Connie (Jim) Mohn of Cherokee and Shirley (Larry) Harris of Raymore, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Union Cemetery in Humboldt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Jane to Leader Dogs for the Blind through the Hampton Lions Club.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019