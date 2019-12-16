|
Jane Russell-Busch
Earlham - Jane Elizabeth Russell-Busch of Earlham, Iowa passed away on December 11th, 2019 at the sexy, young age of 69 after losing her battle of many years to COPD. Her passing was just shy of six months after losing her beloved husband. Jane passed comfortably and in peace with family under Wesley Life Hospice Care at home.
Jane was born on September 17th, 1950 to Floyd and Irene Russell. She is survived by her sons David and Joe Busch, daughter Nicole Bond, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jim (Jeanette) Russell, sisters Deb Russell, Jody (Lee) Ollie, and Pam (Gary) Schwartztrauber, brother-in-law Wayne Fisher, and several nieces, and nephews.
Lifelong friendships were created and carried for many years from childhood during St. John's Catholic school, North High School "Class of 68", Grand View College, employment at 3E, and in Dexter for the ownership of the establishment, Janie's Pub & Diner. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Irene Russell, siblings Margaret Fisher and Raymond "Booper" Russell, spouse Eugene "Bunny" Busch, and granddaughter Sabrina.
Celebration of Life at the Earlham Community Center Friday, December 20th from 6:00PM-6:30PM for the Service. Fellowship and enjoyment to follow with a live band to begin at 8PM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019