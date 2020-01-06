|
|
Jane Seymour
Ankeny - Margaret Jane Seymour (Garbett), 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Ankeny on January 2, 2020. She will be cremated with no services per her request. Survivors include her brother, David Garbett of Knoxville; her children, John (Michelle) Silliman of Ankeny, Jeff (Melody) Silliman of Ankeny, January Seymour of Kelley and Joshua Seymour of California; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020