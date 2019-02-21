Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home
Ankeny - Jane Martha Sheehy, 83, passed away February 19, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23rd at Memorial Services of Iowa funeral home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, Feb 22nd, also at the funeral home.

Jane grew up in Des Moines graduating from East High.

Jane is survived by sisters; Betty Chapman, Marliss (Roger) Day, and Arliss (Kraig) Bonner and a brother; Kermit (Barb) Hyler, Jane is also survived by her husbands family; Norma (Orin) Erickson, Arlie (Nancy) Sheehy, and Audrey (Lee) McNabb as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Anchor Baptist Church.

Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019
