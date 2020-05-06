|
|
Jane Wyatt
Des Moines - Jane Wyatt, 77, passed away from cancer in Des Moines May 2, 2020. The daughter of Arthur and Hazel Horka, Jane was born in Chicago and raised in Des Moines. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960 and immediately entered the Iowa Methodist School of Nursing. This began a 47-year career with Iowa Methodist Hospital as an RN. Jane started as a floor nurse, became a shift supervisor, was involved in opening Iowa Methodist's neighborhood clinic on Merle Hay Road, worked as a marketing representative in Iowa Methodist's Corporate Health Services, and closed her career as Director of Occupational Medicine in West Des Moines. She developed many friendships in her career and was a treasured mentor and devoted caretaker to many.
Outside of work, Jane lived a full life and had many interests. She was a Master Gardener, an avid bird watcher and a true lover of nature. She adored her dog children, and also the Drake Bulldog's basketball programs. Jane loved to travel and enjoyed many trips.
She is survived by her sister, Judie Horka; a wonderful and caring Jessica Ireland (Jane called Jessica her adopted daughter); and many friends, especially those who helped her greatly during her brief illness.
In lieu of a memorial service, Jane wants to invite her friends for a celebration of her life at her favorite restaurant, Christopher's at 2816 Beaver Ave. in Des Moines, Iowa - when restaurants are open and are able to receive groups. Jane simply wants to thank her friends and fellow employees for their years of friendship.
Memorials can be made to the Animal Rescue League, 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50313. Condolences and full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 10, 2020