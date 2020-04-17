|
|
Janelle Agey
Des Moines - Janelle Anne Agey, 81, passed away April 6, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston.
Janelle was born August 2, 1938 in Neolla, Iowa to Fergus Sr. and Veronice (Faucett) Burns. She had lived in the Des Moines area for over 60 years. Prior to Des Moines, she lived in Shelby, Iowa for 15 years and in Knoxville, Iowa for 3 years. Janelle retired in 2002 from Mercy Hospital where she worked in food service for many years.
Janelle is survived by her children, Joe (Tammy), John (Nikki), Julie (Dave) and Jim (Selina); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janelle was cremated and burial was in t'Lam Cemetery, 1918 Hempstead Dr., Pella, IA 50219. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020