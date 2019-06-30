Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Family Funeral Home
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Johnson Family Funeral Home
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA
Resources
Janet Broshuis


1930 - 2019
Janet Broshuis Obituary
Janet Broshuis

Stuart - Janet Broshuis, 89 of Stuart passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Stuart Community Care Center. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday, July 2nd at the Johnson Family Funeral Home - Stuart Chapel. Small service will start at 7 P.M. on Tuesday following the visitation. Private graveside service will be held at South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
Remember
