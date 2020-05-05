|
Janet Eleanor Smith
West Des Moines - Janet Eleanor Smith, 77, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown due to complications associated with Alzheimer's disease. Funeral services will be 2:30 pm Friday, May 8, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Due to the social gathering limitations, Janet's services will be private, but available for live streaming. To access the live stream, please visit www.IlesCares.com, go to Janet's obituary page and scroll down to a link to join the webcast that will appear 10 minutes prior to the service. We encourage friends and extended family to leave online condolences and view the life story video also on the website.
Janet was born May 30, 1942 in Bancroft, Iowa to Harold and Dorothy (Ault) Lampe. She was an Army Captain during the Viet Nam War, serving in Japan. On July 3, 1965 Janet married Duane Smith in San Francisco, CA. Janet worked as a dietician. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She won many ribbons at the Iowa State Fair for her entries.
Survivors include her husband, Duane; children: Theodore (Tracey) Smith of Des Moines, Gretchen (James) Wickware of West Des Moines, Kathryn (Troy) Downing of Urbandale, Timothy (Brandee) Smith of Gilbert, AZ; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 7 sisters. Janet was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Iowa Veterans Home-Ulery 7.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020