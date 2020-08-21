Janet Harris
Des Moines - Janet Harris, 76, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center. A visitation will be held at McLaren's Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 5 to 7 PM. A service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 26 at 11 AM. A burial at Resthaven Cemetery will follow.
Janet was born to J.D. and Marjorie Hendrick on February 28, 1944 in Des Moines, IA. Janet loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she visited every Friday. They will have fond memories of making breakfast, watching cartoons, and playing with her beloved dog, Murphy, together. In addition to her grandchildren, Janet also had a fondness for tea-room hopping, gardening, dancing, and baking during the Christmas season. She loved making sugar cookies and Chex-mix for her family and neighbors. Janet will always be remembered as the kindest and sweetest person, always remaining positive for every situation.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; niece, Stacy Underwood; nephew, Billy Stodgel; and dog, Murphy.
Janet survives by her twin sister, Judy Boatwright; sisters, Mary-Glen Stodgel and Sandra Carr; children, Amie, Kurt (Debra), and Jeff (Gina) Harris; and her beloved grandchildren, Kennedy, Piper, and Hendrick Harris.
Memorials for Janet Harris can be made out to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center or the Iowa Alzheimer's Association
.