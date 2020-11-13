1/1
Janet Hester
Janet Hester

Des Moines - Janet Hester, age 71, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. She was born the daughter of Cecil and Vera Schminkey on May 14, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 54 years, Ronnie; four daughters, Barbara (Hap) Newell of Johnston, Kathleen Hester of Des Moines, Ronda Hester of Idaho, and Sandra (Rick) Ernst of Bondurant; two brothers, Rodney Schminkey of Des Moines and Mike Schminkey of Pleasant Hill; three sisters, Sue Woodford of Des Moines, Wendy Breheny of Des Moines and Vicki Randolph of Des Moines; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Schminkey; and granddaughter, Kaylee Newell.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 pm, with funeral service to begin at 2 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Janet.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
