Janet Inez Werling
Indianola - Janet Inez Werling died on September 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 74. Janet was born July 4, 1946, in Englewood, N.J. She worked for the Indianola school system for two decades as a volleyball and basketball coach and study hall supervisor before finding her true calling working for the state Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she worked until she retired. You might say she went from hell to heaven.
In 1982 she surrendered her life to Jesus and lived his example until her death, devoting countless hours to athletes and youth in need throughout Central Iowa, changing hundreds of lives. She was known for her relentless optimism, best personified through her twin mantras "Give 'em Heaven" and "Livin' the Dream."
Janet, who was cremated, is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ron; a brother, John, and sister, Carol; her children Michael (Dawn), Shane (Susan), Ryan (Julie), Heather (Brian), and Nicole (Josh); and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Powers. She received a bachelor of science in physical education from Northeast Missouri State College (now Truman State), where she met Ron. They were married in 1968 and raised five children.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Indianola at 11221 R63 Highway. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jan's name to the Central Iowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes (https://my.fca.org/centraliowa
).