Janet "Minnie" Kinning
Des Moines - Janet "Minnie" Kinning was called home to our Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. A Memorial service will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Born on April 9, 1933 to Michael and Johanna Casey, "Minnie" to all that knew her was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all that knew her. She married John R. Kinning, Jr., on August 11, 1956 and raised four loving children. She was totally dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all aspects of their lives.
Minnie enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, traveling, gardening and listening to Elvis and Alan Jackson.
Minnie is survived by her four children, Jim (Cathy) Kinning of Urbandale, Jeff (Becky) Kinning of Bettendorf, Joseph (Mikki) Kinning of Des Moines and Judy (Richard) Sevigny of Gilbert, AZ; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; son, David and grandson, Jeremy Sevigny; and 11 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be directed to and . Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
