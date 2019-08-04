|
Janet L. Curry
Norwalk - Janet L. Curry, 85, passed away August 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
The family will greet friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Janet will be laid to rest at Norwalk Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice in Johnston in loving memory of Janet.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019