Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Curry


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Curry Obituary
Janet L. Curry

Norwalk - Janet L. Curry, 85, passed away August 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

The family will greet friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Janet will be laid to rest at Norwalk Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice in Johnston in loving memory of Janet.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now