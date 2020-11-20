1/1
Janet Lou Hopkins
Janet Lou Hopkins

Janet Lou Hopkins, wife, mother of five, grandmother to ten, friend and role model to many, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, at Hospice of the Valley's Sherman Home in Scottsdale. Janet was diagnosed with the bulbar form of ALS 19 months ago. Days before her death, she completed a rigorous 76-week long Phase III clinical trial advancing research seeking to find a cure for ALS. Born and raised on a farm in Ottumwa, Iowa, she graduated in the top 1% of her high school class of more than 500. She remained in Iowa after graduating from the University of Iowa, class of '68 and loyal member of Pi Phi. Her rich and varied life involved charitable work for decades, volunteering time and resources to Variety Club, Fresh Start Women's Foundation, Horses Help equine therapy, Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank, Arizona Hospice with emotional support dog Max, a rather special Brussels Griffon who was always at her side, and other organizations that benefitted anonymously from her kindness and generosity. Janet decided many years ago to live the Four Agreements, and was steadfast in upholding those tenets and values. She is survived by her husband, Robert, sons Patric, Sean and Michael, daughters Devon and Katelin, along with step-daughters Emily and Kristina. Brothers Tony, Ted and Fred and sister, Karen, also survive her. A tribute to her life will be held at 2 p.m., December 5th at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary in Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, support for Hospice of the Valley, Planned Parenthood of AZ or Variety, the Children's Charity of Iowa would be welcomed.

Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
