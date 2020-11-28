1/1
Janet Marie Besh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Besh

Janet Marie Besh, 80, passed away November 26, 2020 from complications with COVID-19.

Janet was born February 14, 1940 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Viggo and Eva Petersen. Early in her career, Janet lived in Kansas City and worked for Braniff Airlines before returning to Cedar Falls to work for Ozark Airlines. She was united in marriage with Bruce Besh on February 16, 1963 and spent the next 57 years caring for her family and managing the office of Besh Trucking. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Janet loved her family dearly. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Kirk (Cathy), Ryan (Michelle); grandchildren, Benjamin (Sasha), Patrick, Jacob, Gabe, and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Kallin and Cameron; brothers, Don (Letha) Petersen, Dale Petersen; sister-in-law, Joyce Cassidy; and a host of extended family left to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eva Grace Bonney.

Graveside service will be 10:45 a.m. on December 9 at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the El Kahir Shrine Endowment Fund or Variety the Children's Charity of Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.dahlfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved